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Curbs on hiring IT consultants as government moves to cut expenditure

The move comes after the government found that over 240 consultants had been hired across departments, which has been costing the state crores of rupees annually

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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Mumbai: In an attempt to rein in rising expenditure, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday capped the number of IT consultants that departments can hire, allowing only two per department without prior approval from a high-powered committee chaired by the chief secretary. The move comes after the government found that over 240 consultants had been hired across departments, which has been costing the state crores of rupees annually.

Curbs on hiring IT consultants as government moves to cut expenditure

Officials said the move is aimed at enforcing financial discipline with the state’s revenue deficit projected at 40,552 crore for 2026–27,

The clampdown follows a review by the IT department which showed some departments had hired between five and 20 consultants, pushing up costs. Each consultant earns between 2.85 lakh and 4.54 lakh per month, based on their experience which is leading the expenditure running into crores.

According to the new order, departments must submit a detailed proposal to the High-Powered Committee if they need more than two consultants. The proposal must justify the requirement and detail the outcomes which were achieved from earlier appointments.

Earlier this year, a review meeting chaired by IT minister Ashish Shelar flagged excessive hiring. Around 246 consultants were estimated to be working across departments at the time.

 
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