Currently all local trains are functioning in Mumbai, says DRM on night curfew query

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a state-wide night curfew from 8pm to 7am in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases. The curfew came into effect from midnight of March 27. The night curfew order left everyone questioning the functioning of local train services in the capital city of Mumbai.

Responding to people’s queries, the divisional railway manager of Mumbai said that all local trains are operating. The DRM-Mumbai responded to a tweet forwarded by the Western Railways. The tweet enquired if the Churchgate-Virar Mumbai local train will be running during the curfew time of 8pm to 7am.

“Currently all local train services are functioning,” the DRM-Mumbai added in the Twitter thread.

On Thursday, the additional commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Suresh Kakani on the reports of lockdown and local trains services had said there is no news of lockdown currently and we are only focussing on three things - increased testing, increasing infrastructure and speeding up vaccination. We have also formed squads at the railway station and these teams will be especially appointed for trains coming from other states. It is our endeavour to maintain the current capacity of local train operations and there are no plans to reduce it, Kakani added, reported Lokmat.

A night curfew along with other restrictions have been imposed in the state of Maharashtra as Covid-19 cases in the state keep increasing at a fast pace.

Also Read | From Delhi to Goa: Restrictions in place to contain Covid-19 ahead of festivals

On Saturday, there was a slight dip in the number of cases, as Maharashtra reported 35,726 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. However, the number of fatalities from the disease reported on Saturday were 166, the highest since October 23.

The state has the maximum contribution to the active cases reported by the country in 24 hours. The number of new coronavirus disease cases in Mumbai, which is one of the hotspots in Maharashtra, went over 6,000 on Saturday.