Custom officials seize 2 watches worth 5 crore from Hardik Pandya: Report

The Mumbai customs department has seized two watches worth ₹5 crore from Hardik Pandya, saying the cricketer neither had a bill for the watches nor did he declare them as custom items.

According to a report by ABP, the watches were seized on Sunday night when Pandya and the rest of the members of Team India were coming back home from Dubai after getting eliminated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. As Pandya arrived at the Mumbai airport, the customs department found him in possession of these two watches and seized them.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who is often seen as a fashion icon among celebrities, owns some of the most expensive watches in the world.

According to another report by ABP, Hardik Pandya has a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711, which costs around ₹5 crore. He is often seen sporting this watch and also wore it during a recent photoshoot, the report added.

After a dismal performance at the T20 World Cup, India will now play against New Zealand in a three-match T20 series starting Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the team's captain and Virat Kohli has been rested from the tournament. Injury-ravaged Hardik Pandya, who did not perform well during the World Cup, has been dropped from the squad against New Zealand. He will be replaced by Venkatesh Iyer.