Cyber fraudster siphons off ₹3.7 lakh from woman's bank in her bid to sell furniture
A 26-year-old woman fell victim to an online fraud after a person siphoned off ₹3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth ₹21,000 through an online portal, police said on Friday.
The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at suburban Malad police station on Tuesday, an official said. The victim, who stays at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority's (SRA) building, is an executive assistant in a petroleum company, he said.
The woman's senior, a general manager of the company where the victim works, wanted to sell his furniture on an online marketplace. A cyber fraudster approached him on pretext of purchasing the furniture, he said.
As he did not have an online payment app, the fraudster asked the woman to help him in the process, the official said. "Recently, she got a call from her senior that he wanted to sell furniture worth ₹21,000 on an online platform. To help him, she registered on an online portal for selling the goods. Soon, a cyber fraudster approached her and showed interest in purchasing the furniture," he said.
After getting her contact number, the fraudster called her on WhatsApp and sent her a link to receive payment, the official said. While opening the link, the woman provided details of her bank account and UPI pin, which the cyber criminal used to quickly withdraw a small sum, he said.
When the woman objected to unauthorized withdrawal of money from her account, the fraudster told her it was a mistake and assured to return the amount, the official said. However, the swindler carried out more illegal transactions and in all withdrew ₹3.77 lakh from her bank account, he said.
After losing the money, the victim lodged a police complaint against the unidentified person. Police have registered a cheating case against the accused and launched a probe with the help of the Cyber Police Station, he said.
-
Peace committee meetings held in Varanasi ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Peace committee meetings were held in each police station area of Varanasi on Friday in view of Eid-ul-Azha that falls on Sunday, police said. Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh said an appeal has been made to all religious leaders for cooperation in maintaining peace in the city. He added that sector scheme has been implemented and section 144 imposed in the city. Besides, continuous patrolling is being done in all sensitive areas.
-
Delhi’s daily Covid tally below 600 for 2nd straight day; 3 new deaths
Delhi's daily Covid tally remained below the 600-mark for the second consecutive day after 531 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and 679 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of deaths and recoveries to 26,280 and 19,11,149 respectively. The active cases in Delhi have come down to 2,329, compared to 2,480 on Thursday.
-
Eid-ul-Azha: Animal sacrifices at traditional sites only, dispose of remains properly, says Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued special directions to ensure that qurbani (sacrifice of animals) was not held on disputed spots or in the open areas on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on Sunday (July 10). While issuing the directions, the CM, in a tweet, on Thursday, also instructed that the carcass and remains of the animals should be disposed of properly to prevent the spread of diseases.
-
To help their kids in competitive exams, UP police inks pact with Unacademy
Uttar Pradesh police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Unacademy Group, one of India's largest learning platforms, here on Friday to help children of police personnel prepare for competitive exams. The MoU was signed by inspector general of police housing and welfare, SK Bhagat on behalf of the UP police and Sumant Dey from Unacademy Group.
-
#Raincheck: Trendy monsoon essentials in tricity
Monsoon has arrived in tricity and how! Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall on July 6, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, Panchkula 77.5mm, and Mohali 74.5mm, as per the IMD. While the starting range for footwear is as low as Rs 150; umbrellas and raincoats' starting price is Rs 250. An interesting addition, at multiple stores across tricity, is raincoats for cats and dogs. The starting price is Rs 350.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics