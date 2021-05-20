Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cyclone Tauktae: 4 dead, 9 injured in Palghar
Cyclone Tauktae: 4 dead, 9 injured in Palghar

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Four persons, including a 3-year-old boy, were killed and nine were injured during Cyclone Tauktae which wreaked havoc in Palghar and Vasai on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Siddharth Singh, 3, died on the spot when an overhead tin roof fell on him in his kutcha house in Pelhar, Nallasopara.

In the second case, Alagprasad Yadav, a 41-year-old labourer, died when a few bricks fell on him from the fourth floor of an under-construction building on Tuesday noon. Meanwhile, Mohammed Alam Ansari, 51, died when a huge tree fell on the autorickshaw in which he was travelling. The auto driver suffered injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

In another case, Manoj Shivaji Pawar, 42, a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) lineman, died while repairing a technical fault of an 18-foot electric pole in Sandor area in Vasai on Tuesday evening during the heavy downpour and gusty winds caused by the cyclone. MSEDCL will pay compensation to the kin of the victim, said an official.

