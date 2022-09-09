Cyrus Mistry accident: Mercedes was speeding at 100kmph 5 seconds before crash

Mumbai: A preliminary analysis report sent by Mercedes Benz in connection with the accident that killed tycoon Cyrus Mistry has confirmed that the SUV was running at a speed of around 100 kilometres per hour (kmph) till five seconds before the collision. This confirms to the Palghar police that the SUV was being driven in violation of the speed limit. Well-known gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was injured in the crash, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the speed limit at the stretch of the NH 48 where the accident occurred is 90 kmph, while on the bridge just before the spot, it is 40 kmph.

Mistry, Dr Pandole, her husband Darius and his brother Jehangir were travelling in a Mercedes Benz SUV from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when it crashed into a concrete barricade on September 4. Mistry and Jehangir lost their lives in the incident, while the Pandole couple are still under treatment.

An electronic chip installed in the SUV, which records all its data, had been retrieved by a team from Mercedes-Benz and taken to Germany for analysis. Officials with the Palghar police said that while the detailed report, which is based on a list of parameters was yet to be sent, the automobile giant on Thursday sent a preliminary report of their findings.

“According to Mercedes Benz, the SUV was at a speed of 100 kmph till five seconds before it collided with the barricade, the brakes were suddenly hit and it came down to 89 kmph when it crashed,” said Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

Investigation wise, these findings provide basis to the police to officially conclude that the SUV was travelling beyond the prescribed speed limit when the accident occurred. “We are waiting for the detailed report from Mercedes-Benz, after which we may send them some more queries. The report should arrive in a couple of days,” Patil said. The SUV will be taken to the Mercedes Benz workshop in Pune for further analysis.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Office, too, sent a preliminary report to the police on Thursday. The report dealt with the condition of the vehicle and states that four airbags on the driver’s side inflated when the collision occurred. The performance of the airbags and the reasons thereof is one of the aspects that will be covered in Mercedes Benz’s analysis of the electronic chip.

Darius Pandole undergoes forearm procedure

Mumbai: Darius Pandole (60) underwent a minor procedure for his forearm on Thursday afternoon, said doctors from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Hospital sources said Darius, who suffered spine injury, rib fracture and jaw fracture, is stable and recuperating in the intensive care unit. His wife, gynaecologist, Dr Anahita Pandole is stable. Dr Pandole has suffered fractures in her ribs, collar bone, shoulder, and her femur bone is crushed and stuck in the pelvic bone. “She will need extensive orthopaedic surgery. She is improving. We haven’t made any decision on a surgery yet,” said another doctor. HTC