Dadar man kills wife, dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man died by suicide after killing his wife at their residence in Dadar on Thursday afternoon. The police suspect the man killed his wife by smothering her and then consumed poisonous substances from several bottles that he purchased.

According to the Dadar police, on Thursday afternoon they were informed by residents of Kesari Chawl at Senapati Bapat Road in Dadar West about the couple found dead in their house.

“Our teams immediately reached the spot and found that a woman, identified as Shubhangi Vinod Samjiskar, 38, was lying on the ground in their house. Her husband, Vinod Vasant Samjiskar, 43, was also lying on the ground and he was frothing,” said Mahesh Mugutrao, senior police inspector of Dadar police station.

The police said they found a suicide note in which Vinod mentioned that he was about to kill his wife and later kill himself and that nobody should be blamed for his actions.

“In our investigation, we found that Vinod worked in a private firm in Goregaon as an office boy. Several of his friends whose statements we have recorded have told us that his wife Shubhangi was recently operated on for kidney stones, she suffered from high blood pressure and even diabetes and he has taken several loans for her treatment. He was unable to repay the loans,” said another police officer from Dadar police station.

They have a 17-year-old daughter, Sejal, who studies in FYJC at a college in Parel.

“There appears to be no foul play. The incident came to light after they did not answer calls nor opened the door of the house. Their neighbours broke open the door which was locked from the inside,” said DCP Zone V, Manoj Patil.

One of his relatives said, “We all hail from Sindhudurg district in Konkan and had never thought in our dreams that Vinod would take such a step. He was a simple and soft-spoken person.”

While another relative said, “We have not told their daughter anything yet. Vinod didn’t show any symptoms that he was distressed or going through any problems.”

The police said after the post-mortem report only it would become clear how Vinod killed his wife Shubhangi. “The post-mortem will be completed late in the night and the report is expected on Friday,” said Mugutrao.

