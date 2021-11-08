Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News / Dahanu cop suspended for knocking down couple
mumbai news

Dahanu cop suspended for knocking down couple

The assistant inspector of Dahanu police station, has been suspended for allegedly knocking down a couple, riding a bike, on late Friday night, near Chinchani bypass road
After knocking down the couple, Karmate drove the car 18km to Dahanu police station even after the tyre and tube of the left front wheel gave way. He later abandoned the car near Dahanu police station and fled from the spot.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:15 PM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

According to police, the cop Suhas Karmate’s car had collided with a bike, injuring a couple Arvind Save, 58, and his wife Surekha, 50, who were returning to their Tarapur residence from Chinchani on Friday night. Post the collision, Karmate drove the car 18km to Dahanu police station even after the tyre and tube of the left front wheel gave way. He later abandoned the car near Dahanu police station and fled from the spot.

Senior inspector Srikant Koli of Vangaon police station said, “We have seized the car and booked Karmate under sections 279 (rash driving), 337, 338 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 134 (a)(b) (duty of driver to rush injured to nearest hospital), 184, 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act. He has sent a notice to be present before the Dahanu court after the charge sheet is filed.”

Save is undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital for his injuries while his wife has been rendered first aid. “We have also instituted a departmental inquiry against Karmate,” said Koli.

