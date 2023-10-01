Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Dahisar building catches fire, no injuries

Dahisar building catches fire, no injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Massive fire at Vardhman Industrial Cooperative Society in Mumbai, no injuries reported. Fire declared as level 2, firefighting operations ongoing.

Mumbai: A massive fire was reported at Vardhman Industrial Cooperative Society in Dahisar East at 11pm on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

HT Image

The disaster control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire was declared as level 2.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Fire is confined to 3-4 galas on the ground and 1st floor of ground + upper 1 floor structure. 3 hose lines are in operation.” said a BMC official.

“Approximately 8-9 LPG cylinders are removed from these galas.” added the official. More than 15 emergency service vehicles were pushed to the service along with senior officials. Officials of Adani Electricity, ward officials and police were also present at the spot. The vehicles included 07 fire engines and 6 jumbo tankers along with other firefighting vehicles.

The firefighting operations were ongoing and no injuries were reported till the time of going to press.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai bmc fire
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP