Dance teacher arrested for molesting 5-year-old boy in school

Kalyan: A 30-year-old dance teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a five-year-old boy in the washroom of a school on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sameer Kadam, 30.

According to the Kolsewadi police, the incident happened when the boy went to the school’s washroom in the afternoon. The accused followed the boy to the washroom.

The boy alleged that the teacher undressed and touched him inappropriately. When the accused heard some others entering the washroom, he sent the boy out.

The boy later narrated the incident to another teacher who informed the school principal. The boy told his parents about the incident.

The parents then filed a complaint against the teacher. The man has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Senior police inspector M Deshmukh said, “The man has been arrested. He will be produced in a court on Tuesday.”

Recently, several incidents of molestation of minors have been reported under the Kolsewadi police station. Last week, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a 20-year-old man in the area.

