Dancer held for molesting 12-year-old girl at New Year bash

Mumbai The Juhu police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl during a New Year bash at a five-star hotel.

According to the Juhu police, the accused has been identified as Jayprakash Malhotra, a professional dancer. The police said that the offence was committed during a New Year party at around 3am on Sunday. The celebration began on Saturday night and was slated to go on till the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The accused and the child were both guests at the hotel and attending the celebration, during which the accused targeted the victim,” said Anil Paraskar, deputy commissioner of police, Zone IX.

When the girl told her family members about the incident they raised an alarm, after which the police were informed. Police personnel, who were already in the area to maintain law and order, were diverted to the hotel as soon as the information was received and Malhotra was taken to the police station for inquiries.

“We recorded the statement from the girl and placed Malhotra under arrest. He has been charged with outraging modesty of a woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and that of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said an officer with the Juhu police station.

The police are now taking relevant CCTV camera footages from the hotel into their custody as corroborative evidence. Malhotra is also being interrogated to find out whether he had committed similar offences in the past, police officers said.