Darius Pandole discharged after 54 days, was injured in the Palghar car accident that killed Cyrus Mistry

Mumbai After spending 54 days in hospital, Darius Pandole (60), husband of well-known obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, was discharged from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday morning.

Darius was a front seat passenger of the car that met with an accident in Palghar killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole. Darius’ wife Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, was also severely injured.

According to the hospital, Dr Anahita is on her way to recovery.

The Pandoles, who were initially rushed to Vapi’s Rainbow SuperSpeciality Hospital, were brought to the Girgaum hospital in a separate ambulance via road with the help of green corridor on September 5.

Dr Anahita and Darius suffered multiple fractures. Doctors at the south Mumbai hospital said Dr Anahita was operated for pelvic reconstruction. Dr Anahita’s femur bone has been crushed and the head of the femur is stuck in the pelvic bone. Given the complexity of the fractures in the hip region, an expert was flown in from the UK (Dr Peter Giannoudis- University of Leeds) besides that multiple opinions are being taken from other experts from USA, Europe etc.

Doctors at the hospital said during his stay, Darius underwent a surgery for his forearm fracture along with a maxillofacial surgery. “He was also battling infection due to the severity of his injuries. Dr Anahita who has undergone reconstruction surgery is now undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital,” said the hospital spokesperson.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, chief executive officer at the hospital, said, “The injuries were very complex and therefore our best team of multidisciplinary doctors have been closely working on the Pandoles. Expert advice was sought from experts across the globe to define the best course of treatment.”