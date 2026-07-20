MUMBAI: Barely six days after a car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel causing panic among motorists, a speeding Porsche crashed into the central divider of the stretch on Sunday morning before ploughing into another car. The impact of the crash was so intense that the luxury car crossed into the opposite carriageway and smashed into a barricade, injuring a minor girl.

Days after tunnel fire, speeding Porsche crashes into Coastal Road divider, injures minor

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The driver of the Porsche, identified as Vijay Pandey, escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle’s airbags deployed upon impact. The Gamdevi police officers have booked him for rash and dangerous driving, sent him for a blood test to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, and are trying to trace the owner of the Porsche.

According to the officers, the accident took place around 8.30am on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road, near Breach Candy Hospital. Investigators said the black Porsche was allegedly travelling at high speed when the driver lost control and rammed into the central divider.

The impact caused the Porsche to hit an Ertiga from behind before it jumped across the divider onto the southbound carriageway and crashed into a roadside barricade, where it finally came to a halt. The luxury car sustained extensive damage in the crash.

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{{^usCountry}} Prashant Mohite, senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station, said a doctor from Colaba was travelling in the Ertiga with his minor daughter when the Porsche slammed into their vehicle from behind. “The minor girl sustained injuries in the accident. The Porsche driver also suffered minor injuries but survived because the airbags deployed in time,” Mohite said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prashant Mohite, senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station, said a doctor from Colaba was travelling in the Ertiga with his minor daughter when the Porsche slammed into their vehicle from behind. “The minor girl sustained injuries in the accident. The Porsche driver also suffered minor injuries but survived because the airbags deployed in time,” Mohite said. {{/usCountry}}

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The police immediately cordoned off the affected stretch and removed the damaged Porsche before reopening the road to traffic. Officials said congestion was limited because the crash occurred on a Sunday morning when traffic volume was relatively low.

Based on the doctor’s complaint, the Gamdevi police have registered a case against Pandey under Sections 281, 125(a) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

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“We have booked the Porsche driver and are tracing the owner of the car. The driver has been sent for a blood examination to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” Mohite said.

Police officers said they have repeatedly observed motorists speeding on the Coastal Road during non-peak hours, with the wide, signal-free stretch often encouraging reckless driving.

The crash comes close on the heels of another major incident on the Coastal Road. On Wednesday afternoon, a car caught fire inside one of the tunnels, forcing authorities to halt traffic for more than an hour while the vehicle was towed away. Although all occupants escaped safely, the incident had sparked panic among motorists travelling through the tunnel.