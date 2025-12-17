Decide Zeeshan Siddique’s plea for restoration of police cover in 10 days: HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to decide within 10 days on former Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s request for restoring his police security. Zeeshan, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and the son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead in October last year, claimed his security was reduced soon after his mother, Shehzeen Siddique, approached the high court seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into her husband’s murder. Mumbai, India. Sep 09, 2025 - Zeeshan Siddique, the son of NCP leader late Baba Siddique, visited the Mumbai Police headquarters to meet the DCP of the crime branch regarding his father's murder case. Mumbai, India. Sep 09, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

A division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale was hearing a petition filed by Shehzeen Siddique, who has challenged the police chargesheet in the murder case. She described the investigation as a “mockery of justice” and alleged that police failed to probe the possible role of a powerful builders’ lobby in the brutal murder.

During a previous hearing on December 11, Shehzeen’s lawyers had pointed out that the police had drastically cut down Zeeshan’s security cover on November 11, days after she filed the petition. In an application addressed to the Threat Perception Committee (TPC) on November 11, Zeeshan said that his police security was significantly reduced overnight after his mother filed the petition in the high court, which had the names of the police authorities as the party respondents.

Zeeshan had earlier been given enhanced security during the investigation. At the time, he was provided seven armed police personnel along with an escort vehicle and driver. His mother and sister were each assigned one constable, while additional police personnel were deployed at the family’s residence, including a specialised armoured vehicle and a quick response team stationed within the building premises.

At Tuesday’s hearing, advocates Pradeep Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, appearing for Shehzeen, argued that the state delayed reviewing the security arrangement for nearly three months. They told the court that the final decision on security matters rests with the Threat Perception Committee, which comprises four senior officials, including the Police Commissioner.

The court observed that the issue was not whether Zeeshan required security, but if the authorities had properly reviewed the situation or not. The bench questioned whether multiple threats received over a period of time had been taken into account while assessing the situation and determining the level of protection.

Referring to the alleged threats received by Zeeshan, the court inquired about the procedure followed after the threats were received. “You need not tell us when you received threats. But have you informed the authorities that since April you have been receiving threats?”

Replying to this, the lawyers confirmed that they had filed a formal statement on April 25 this year. They added that Zeeshan had also received a threat email on August 1, which was later traced by the police, in addition to threats reported on April 19 and 20.

The lawyers added that after his mother’s petition, Zeeshan’s security was reduced to just two policemen. “The record shows that the concerned authorities had agreed to 1+1 protection, while the Police Commissioner, as chairman of the committee, avoided granting higher protection”, they told the court. Zeeshan also informed the court that he had received threats from extortionists in August and had informed the police.

Advocate General Milind Sathe, representing the state, disputed the claims. He showed a Government Resolution (GR) issued in November 2018, which lays down the procedure for granting and reviewing police protection. Sathe said a review had already been carried out and that reasons for downgrading the security cover were duly recorded.

He explained that under the 2018 GR, people seeking police protection are required to furnish a bank guarantee equivalent to three months of the security fees. The decision to grant, continue or withdraw protection lies with the Police Commissioner or Superintendent of Police, depending on the circumstances, and the police are empowered to withdraw security if necessary.

After hearing both sides, the court directed the state government to make a decision within 10 days regarding Zeeshan’s application for restoring police protection. It also said that Zeeshan and his family can approach the court again if they are aggrieved by the decision.