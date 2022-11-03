Decommissioned naval vessel to be put on display at Durgadi sea fort, Kalyan

Mumbai: Kalyan Dombivali – the constituency of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant will soon become a tourist attraction.

The Indian Navy and Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 2 to display decommissioned Indian Naval Fast Attack Craft T-80, at Durgadi Sea Fort Kalyan to commemorate the 365th anniversary of the establishment of Maratha Navy by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Navy was represented at the event by officers of Maharashtra naval headquarters and the SKDCL was represented by their chief executive officer Prahlad Rode, CEO SKDCL and his team.

The T-80 was decommissioned on October 7, 2021, at western naval headquarters after being in operation for 23 years. She was built by M/s IAl Ramta in Israel; the vessel was commissioned on June 24, 1998. She was specifically designed for shallow water operations and patrolled extensively to provide security to the Mumbai High Offshore Development Area and the coast of Maharashtra.

“Even after her decommissioning, T-80 will continue serving the country and inspire Indian youth to visit the Naval Museum at Durgadi Fort, Kalyan. The memorial will also showcase the state’s rich maritime history, especially the roles played in it by the Maratha Navy and Indian Navy,’’ said a naval spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Navy had previously displayed its decommissioned warship Prabal at the EsselWorld. The Navy earlier gave a decommissioned aircraft Sea Harrier which is now placed at Bandra Promenade. The Navy has kept one vessel on display at Karwar in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka.