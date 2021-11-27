Decomposed body of woman found; cops say she was raped, murdered

Upon discovering a partially decomposed body of a young woman in her early twenties at a vacant building in Kurla East, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station has launched an extensive manhunt to identify the perpetrators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The initial police probe revealed that the woman was raped before being killed by unidentified assailants. The incident came to light when three teenagers had been to the terrace of building number 16C at HDIL Colony, to shoot videos for social media and discovered the partially decomposed body.

One of the cops from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station told HT, “Soon after they discovered the body, the teenagers informed the police control room after which we were intimated and a team was sent to the spot. The deceased woman appears to be between 20 and 24 years of age.”

The officer further shared, “After completing the formalities, an accidental death report was registered and the body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar for post-mortem. The autopsy report issued on Friday revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted and murdered by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon,” said the officer, adding that they are now checking if any person matching her description was reported missing in the nearby areas or within the jurisdictions of neighbouring police stations. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer concluded, “We have also circulated the photo of the deceased woman in the area and also to other police stations.”

The police are also checking CCTV footage of the nearby areas to ascertain if any camera has captured the movement of the deceased woman or any other person accompanying her.