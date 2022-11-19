Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi

Thane: A defamation case was registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Thane Nagar police station for allegedly insulting Savarkar in one of his speeches during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A woman BJP leader from Thane, Vandana Dongre, filed the complaint.

The latest controversy over Savarkar’s place in history broke on Tuesday after Gandhi’s comment at an event in honour of tribal leader Birsa Munda. After his controversial statement, several BJP and Shiv Sena party workers held agitations in Thane. Thane BJP workers also staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi at Sawatyantra Veer Savarkar’s Idol at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane.

An officer from Thane Nagar police station said, “A case has been filed under IPC sections 500 and 501. We will soon send a notice to him to be present for the inquiry.”

On Tuesday, Gandhi said, “I have a document that comprises Savarkar’s letter to (the) British in which he has stated ‘I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant’. This is not written by me... but by Savarkarji. Let everyone read this document.”

“I am very clear that he helped the British,” he said.

The Congress leader added that Savarkar signed this letter whereas Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were in prison for years and did not write any letter.

“I believe Savarkarji signed this letter because of fear,” Gandhi said.