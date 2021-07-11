Delayed by a day, heavy rains to begin on Sunday in Mumbai; orange alert issued

Despite the weather department predicting heavy rains in Mumbai starting Saturday, the city received just 45.6mm of rain in the 48 hours ending 8:30am on Sunday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revised its forecast to say that heavy rains were now expected to arrive sometime on Sunday, peak by Tuesday and continue intermittently for the rest of the week.

The delay is said to be due to the formation of an east-west shear zone (an area filled by opposing winds) over the north Konkan coast. Two independent meteorologists said it had inhibited rain bands lying just off the coast of Mumbai from penetrating inland, leading to lesser than anticipated rainfall over the city. However, such a phenomenon typically strengthens monsoon conditions, they added.

Officials and experts said rains were likely to arrive soon under the influence of a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. Over the next four to five days, Mumbai may receive as much as 400mm of rain and has therefore been placed under orange category by the IMD, warning of heavy to very heavy showers.

“Mumbai will start getting showers soon. Going to be [the] wettest week of the season so far. From today till Wednesday/Thursday, total rainfall [is] likely to exceed 400mm. Will have a 12 hours period with 200mm rainfall which will lead to waterlogging,” an independent meteorologist said.

“Mumbai-MMR can expect moderate showers on July 11. Current forecast suggests moderate to heavy rain in the region on July 12, which can cause water logging and usual disruptions. Overall, active next week for the monsoon,” Akshay Deoras, another independent meteorologist, tweeted.

The city has so far seen 1106mm of rain since June 1, which is about 37% in excess of the seasonal normal of 801mm. However, since July 1, the city has recorded largely deficient rains at a departure of more than -80%.