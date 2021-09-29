Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delisle ROB construction delayed as oxygen diverted for Covid patients

The construction work of the Delisle road overbridge (ROB) is likely to be delayed owing to the non-availability of oxygen during the second Covid-19 wave.
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The entire bridgework including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) part is expected to be completed in 18-24 months.

The Western Railway that is undertaking construction work of the portion of the Delisle ROB that crosses over the railway tracks on Wednesday stated that due to the non-availability of oxygen and labourers during the second coronavirus wave.

“The construction work on the railway’s portion of the Delisle ROB is going on, however, the work was delayed due to lack of oxygen supply a few months ago. We require oxygen for welding and other construction activities, an official from Western Railway said.

The Maharashtra government in March this year during the second wave of coronavirus had directed 80% of oxygen supply in the state for medical use.

The Western Railway shut Delisle ROB in July 2018 after a joint inspection with experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), officers from Central and Western Railway and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The pedestrian portion of the Delisle bridge was opened by the railways after pressure from local councillors.

Inspection of 445 bridge structures was undertaken by IIT-B experts, railway authorities and municipal corporations after the pedestrian portion of the Andheri bridge collapsed on the railway tracks at Andheri station on July 3, 2018.

