MUMBAI: A 24-year-old delivery boy of a courier firm in Vile Parle was arrested from his village in Udaipur on Tuesday for allegedly stealing 17 parcels containing gold ornaments worth ₹2.81 crore, that he collected from various jewellers for delivery, and making away with them. Delivery boy steals gold parcels worth ₹ 2.81 cr on third day of job

According to the police, the accused, Mehul Garg, had worked as a delivery boy with Jai Ambe Courier Services earlier, between 2023 and 2024, before leaving the job and returning to his village in Udaipur. A few weeks later, he again contacted his manager, Sahil Kothari, 29, saying he wanted to rejoin and kept following up for openings. On August 2, when one of the employees resigned, Garg was reappointed, the police said. As instructed by Kothari, Garg picked up 17 parcels containing gold ornaments from various jewellery stores for delivery. “On August 5, three jewellers called Kothari saying they had not received the ornaments, after which, he checked the firm’s records and found out that Garg had not delivered all the 17 parcels,” said a police officer. When he tried to contact Garg, he was not reachable, the officer added.

Based on Kothari’s complaint, the police registered a case against Garg on August 7 for criminal breach of trust under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Subsequently, the police traced his location to his village in Udaipur, arrested him on Tuesday and also recovered the stolen ornaments from his house. He will be produced before the Bandra court on Thursday.