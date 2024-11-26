MUMBAI: A 26-year-old delivery person was killed on Monday after his vehicle came under a truck’s tyre in Lalbaug. The driver fled from the spot but later surrendered to the police. Delivery person dies after truck runs him over

According to the Kalachowki police, the incident took place at around 2:15pm on Sant Dnyaneshwar Bridge, which connects Arthur Road Jail to Lalbaug, near Chinchpokli railway station. The deceased, Shankar Appa Yerur, was heading towards his home in Dharavi in a Honda Activa. The truck driver, Dhamma Prasad, 50, was carrying scrap in his truck to Darukhana.

Both vehicles were heading towards Lalbaug, travelling side by side. Prasad wanted to take the sharp turn on the bridge’s left side. In doing so, he came dangerously close to Yerur’s scooter and collided against it. “The scooter driver came under the rear, left tyre of the truck and was crushed,” said an officer from the Kalachowki police station.” Yerur was rushed by police to KEM hospital where he was declared dead.

Prasad fled the spot immediately. “He was afraid of public beating, so he fled. In the evening, he surrendered at the police station,” the officer added.

Prasad is booked for 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (driving a vehicle on a public road in a dangerous manner) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.