Demand surge drives power cuts across suburbs

High demand for power in the scorching heat resulted in overloading of the Kalwa circuit of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. (Mahatransco) leading to disruption of electricity supply for up to two hours. Girls cooling off with an iced drink near Masunda Lake in Thane as mercury dipped by five degrees Celsius after two days of scorching heat in Mumbai (Praful Gangurda/HT Photo)

The regions affected included Thane areas of Naupada, Pachpakhadi, Vikas Complex, Majiwada, Talao Pali, Colorchem, Temghar, Kalwa etc and Vashi and Mahape in Navi Mumbai.

Following a demand surge of 3,900 MW in Mumbai, the load trimming scheme was put into action by Mahatransco at 2.25 pm due to overloading of high tension voltage 400 kV Padghe Kalwa circuit 1. This impacted several substations in the MMR region as load relief had to be provided. Power was restored in various areas in phases in a couple of hours.

Power was restored at Vashi substation at 4.05 pm, Colour chem substation at 4.08 pm, Mahape substation at 3.55 pm and Temghar substation at around 4.15 pm.

According to Dr Milind Awatade, public relations officer of Mahatransco, “We had to regulate 160 MW of electricity in Thane, Kalwa, Vashi, Colorchem, Mahape and Temghar area due to excessive load.”

Explained Awate, “We were ready for the eventuality and had been taking necessary measures, as there had been a warning by the meteorological department about high temperatures in the region. There was however a sudden surge in the demand to the extent of 3,900 mw of power in Mumbai and its surrounding area in the afternoon that led to the situation.”

Shilpa Patil, a resident of sector 9 in Vashi, which suffered power outage, said: “Summer has just begun and we have already started experiencing power failure. This happening in a planned city does not make any sense.”

She added, “No power in the afternoon made life hell for me and my kids. Wonder how much more we will suffer in the days ahead.”

There was electricity failure in some areas of Airoli as well Tuesday night, which resulted in the residents coming out on the streets. The entire area of Vasai – Virar is also facing unscheduled, undeclared power cuts for around a week. Local residents said that the problem increased manifold from Saturday.

Vasai resident Kamla Garia, 38, a homemaker, said since Saturday there was a problem of irregular electricity supply. “The children cannot study, as the electricity cuts off at odd hours and even at night for hours together,” said Garia who stays in Vasant Nagari in Vasai.

“The electric bills are huge, but we are facing regular cuts which last for hours. They last so long that the battery of the invertor also gets drained,” added Aman Bankoti, 21, an engineering student and resident of Nalasopara. “It’s like torture in summer when temperature is souring to 38 degrees outside and there is no electricity for hours, You cannot just sit inside the house without fans or air-conditioners,” said Bankoti.