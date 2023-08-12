Fadnavis to visit Japan for five days

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will embark on a five-day tour of Japan from August 20. Officials from the industries department and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Corporation (MMRDA) and other agencies will accompany the deputy CM during the tour.

The MMRDA is likely to seek aid from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for various infrastructure projects, including twin tunnels below Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Versova Virar Sea Link and Thane coastal project.

Fadnavis, who initiated construction of Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Mumbai, may also seek funds for Nagpur-Goa expressway apart from investments for industries, officials said.

In July, Fadnavis met consul General of Japan in Mumbai Fukahori Yasukata and assured him of fast-tracking various projects such as bullet trains funded by the JICA.

Apart from the high-speed rail project (bullet train), which will connect Mumbai and Gujarat’s commercial hub of Ahmedabad, the JICA funding is also coming for the Mumbai Metro-3 line and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project.

In 2015, Fadnavis had visited Japan as CM when he inaugurated a memorial and statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and held consultations with captains of Japanese trade and commerce for investment opportunities back home.

