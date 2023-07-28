A stretch of Hanuman Nagar in Nalasopara West presented a sight of desperation on rain-soaked Thursday, as erstwhile residents of Zenam A and Zenam B who could not find suitable stop-gap arrangements, scurried for cover in lobbies and corridors of neighbouring buildings and vacant shops, along with limited belongings.

Leaning Nalasopara building demolished

On Thursday, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) demolished the leaning building, “as it was feared that due to heavy rain the building could collapse”, said Anil Kumar Pawar, the municipal commissioner. Vasai-Virar received 104 mm rain through the day.

A day before, 50 families from the two buildings were asked to vacate their homes as Zenam A had leaned towards Zenam B. Sixteen families lived in Zenam A and 34 in Zenam B.

Though the civic body is providing food and water to the affected families the homeless are at the mercy of others for their basic needs. “This is a temporary arrangement. We have been asked to look for accommodation on our own after a week, which is a challenge given the weather conditions. The roads and all low-lying areas in the region are waterlogged,” said Sanjay Dantani, 35, an imitation jewellery worker, who lived on the first floor of the four storeyed demolished building.

When she heard about their imminent homelessness, Dantani’s 87-year-old mother lost consciousness. “We have been living here for the past 12 years. We received a notice from the corporation just two months ago stating the building was in a dilapidated condition. The civic body has not bothered to do any structural audit of the building in the past,” he added.

Apart from Zenam A, VVMC had sent notices to residents of over 100 dilapidated buildings in Hanuman Nagar. According to the civic body, there are at least 521 buildings under its jurisdiction in a fragile state; notices have been served to all and residents to vacate the premises.

Officers in the civic body said the buildings in Hanuman Nagar, which includes a part of Samarth Nagar, are illegal as they are constructed on salt pan lands. Lakshman Kharwa, a second floor resident of Zenam A, said, “The government looks the other way when illegal buildings are constructed. We buy these houses because we get them at cheap rates, and do not bother about their legal status.”

They work in shops, factories and imitation jewellery units, and make an average of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 each month.