Despite busy schedule, squash champion scores 98.6%

Mumbai: Junior squash champion and a student of Bombay Scottish High School in Mahim , Tiana Parasrampuria, scored 98.6% in her class 10 ICSE board exams, results of which were announced Sunday. The 16-year-old high-scorer will be representing India at the US Junior Open in December this year and British Junior Open world championships in January 2023.

“I’m really proud of my achievement on the academic and sports front, but it was really tough as I had the Asian Junior squash trial right before the board exams and the Asian junior squash championships right after, so I knew I couldn’t stay away from my books despite the rigorous training schedule. I wouldn’t have been able to balance my studies and squash without the backing of my parents, coaches and teachers,” says Parasrampuria.

Despite the pressure of Class 10 board exams, she recently claimed the bronze medal in the girl’s under-17 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, after being selected to represent India as the top seed.

On her way to the bronze, Tiana beat Hong Kong’s second seed Wong Hailey Shing Fei 11-7 11-7 11-9 in the pre-quarters. She also defeated Thanusa Uthrian from Malayasia, the tournament’s top seed, in straight sets, scoring 11-4 11-3 11-0.

