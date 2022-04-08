Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents

In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) vicinity for causing environmental pollution.

Out of the 93 companies that were asked to close for not following norms, 19 of them were shut while 37 are under the process of closure, said MPCB officials. The remaining are under the MPCB’s watch

Residents, however, claim that there is still no respite from pollution despite the action.

On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Several residents complained of suffocation and eye irritation. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.

Upendra Kulkarni, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Kalyan division, said, “Following the complaint, we inspected the area. There was no toxic smell in the area but yes, the water turned blue in colour. We have served closure notices to two units in the vicinity for releasing the effluents that led to the water turning blue in colour.

“We conduct regular checking and investigation as per the findings during the visits by the staff. In two years, 93 companies have been served closure notices.”

In Dombivli MIDC, the residents had complained about streets turning pink in colour, nullah water changing colours and releasing toxic fumes on several occasions.

“The closure notice given to the factories does not make sense because the companies just do an eye wash by following norms for some period and later again, they are back to polluting the water bodies. The MPCB should, instead, not provide water and electricity supply. Even if the company complies with the norms, the board should keep a regular watch on them,” said Shailesh Dhatrak, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Dombivli MIDC.

“The nullah flowing in Khambalpada releases a toxic smell most of the time. Recently, in February, the colour of the nullah water turned white. People had protested against the pollution. However, all these have fallen on deaf ears. We want the authorities to wake up and ensure the water bodies are not polluted by these factories,” said Kalu Komaskar, social activist and a resident of Khambalpada.

