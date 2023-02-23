Despite ECI ruling, Shinde wary of taking Uddhav Thackeray’s title

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised his faction as the real Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde has refrained from taking up the position of Shiv Sena party chief, currently held by Uddhav Thackeray. Sensing that there could be sympathy for Thackeray in the Sena’s traditional support base, Shinde does not want to be seen as a usurper, say his close aides. He will continue as ‘Mukhya Neta’ (chief leader) of the party.

Mumbai, Feb 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks to the media after Election Commission ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Following the death of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav, who was then the working president of the party, reconstituted the executive body. He decided that he would not take the post of Shiv Sena Pramukh (Shiv Sena Chief) held by his father, and announced that there could be only one Shiv Sena pramukh. The post of Shiv Sena Paksha Pramukh (party chief or organisational chief) was then created for him.

Shinde, post-rebellion last June, declared that his faction was the real Shiv Sena, formed his own executive committee and created a position, ‘Mukhya Neta’ (Chief Leader) for himself. Even after the ECI decision in his favour, he has continued in the same post and title.

On Tuesday, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena passed a slew of resolutions in its national executive meet from renaming Churchgate Station to a Bharat Ratna for V D Savarkar. However, there was a deafening silence on Shinde’s reappointment and his position in the party, which had been given recognition as the “real” Shiv Sena by the ECI.

To avoid any controversy, Shinde and his party leaders have been tight-lipped about the reconstitution of the party executive. The only thing they are willing to say is that the Shinde-headed executive committee has all the powers to take decisions on party matters.

“Shinde saheb is our chief leader and will continue in that position,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre. “All rights will be with our executive committee, and Shinde will take a call on court cases and other important matters.” Added Shiv Sena secretary Kiran Pawaskar, “In the Shiv Sena constitution, there is no post of party chief and hence we have no party chief. Shinde saheb is our chief leader.”

A senior Shiv Sena leader revealed that the party did not want to make any announcements which suggested that Uddhav Thackeray had been removed from his position. “For the people, the Shiv Sena and Thackeray are synonymous,” he said. “If a Shinde is appointed as the head of the Shiv Sena, it would look bad. Our party is also being careful to avoid anything that would help the Thackeray faction look like a victim and gain sympathy.”

This was the reason why Shinde on Tuesday told the media that his party was not interested in any premises or funds of the party. “We are not staking claim to Shiv Sena Bhavan (the party’s iconic headquarters) or the shakhas (local offices) or party funds,” he said.

Reacting to the development, chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut said, “They don’t know how to run the Shiv Sena and think they are running a small group. However, that’s an internal matter of the Shinde group.” Added Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, “They should have appointed Shinde on Tuesday, but didn’t. People will not be able to digest the words ‘Shiv Sena party chief Eknath Shinde’ since they are so used to hearing ‘Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’. I think the Shinde Sena is playing safe.”

