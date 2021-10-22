Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Despite job losses, salary cuts, Dombivli residents contribute for Diwali sweets for soldiers
mumbai news

Despite job losses, salary cuts, Dombivli residents contribute for Diwali sweets for soldiers

80% of the regular contributors from Dombivli, including those who lost jobs and had to take up alternate profession or business during the pandemic, have readily agreed to contribute for Diwali sweets for the soldiers
Several NGOs collect sweets from Dombivli residents and send them to soldiers for Diwali. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:54 PM IST
By Anamika Gharat, Dombivli

Despite losing jobs or facing salary cuts, several Dombivli residents have come together to send sweets to more than 8,000 soldiers stationed at different borders of the country this Diwali. These residents are sending the goodies through several NGOs like Hindu Nav Varsh Swagat Samiti, Bharat Vikas Parishad and Sadguru Pratishthan among others.

Some of these NGOS regularly have been sending Diwali sweets to soldiers for many years. However, owing to the lockdown, they were not sure if people would be willing to come forward and help. However, more than 80% of the people who regularly contribute including those who lost jobs and had to take up alternate professions or business during the pandemic have readily agreed.

Kunal Sutavane, one of the organisers, said, “Every year, we send Faral, a collection of savouries and sweets, with some useful gifts to more than 8,000 Army personnel. We take permission from different places where our friends and family members are posted in the army like Jammu, Leh, Imphal, Jorhat, Shillong, Tawang and Udhampur borders. This time, we were not expecting any help from people but we have achieved 80% of the target because of the donations we have received. We know people who have suffered a lot last year but still many have saved money and contributed for this project.”

RELATED STORIES

Chinmay Ghokle, a 38-year-old priest from Dombivli, was unable to earn enough as temples were closed and people no longer called them home to perform pujas. “I stay with my mother and am not getting any appointments to perform any religious function. I started some freelance work and started saving a small amount every month. I decided to donate 5,000 from my savings for the army as, despite the pandemic, they are protecting us at the borders.”

Darshna Koli, a 41-year-old professor who lost her job, started a home-cooked meal service. She has saved a share of her profit to contribute to this initiative. Koli said, “I cannot even go in cold weather due to several health issues and I protected my children from the same. I thought about how those soldiers who are also children to their parents stand in cold weather for us. We are going out now and having fun with family and friends but tension at the border is still there. We all should contribute to them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP