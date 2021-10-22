Despite job losses, salary cuts, Dombivli residents contribute for Diwali sweets for soldiers

Despite losing jobs or facing salary cuts, several Dombivli residents have come together to send sweets to more than 8,000 soldiers stationed at different borders of the country this Diwali. These residents are sending the goodies through several NGOs like Hindu Nav Varsh Swagat Samiti, Bharat Vikas Parishad and Sadguru Pratishthan among others.

Some of these NGOS regularly have been sending Diwali sweets to soldiers for many years. However, owing to the lockdown, they were not sure if people would be willing to come forward and help. However, more than 80% of the people who regularly contribute including those who lost jobs and had to take up alternate professions or business during the pandemic have readily agreed.

Kunal Sutavane, one of the organisers, said, “Every year, we send Faral, a collection of savouries and sweets, with some useful gifts to more than 8,000 Army personnel. We take permission from different places where our friends and family members are posted in the army like Jammu, Leh, Imphal, Jorhat, Shillong, Tawang and Udhampur borders. This time, we were not expecting any help from people but we have achieved 80% of the target because of the donations we have received. We know people who have suffered a lot last year but still many have saved money and contributed for this project.”

Chinmay Ghokle, a 38-year-old priest from Dombivli, was unable to earn enough as temples were closed and people no longer called them home to perform pujas. “I stay with my mother and am not getting any appointments to perform any religious function. I started some freelance work and started saving a small amount every month. I decided to donate ₹5,000 from my savings for the army as, despite the pandemic, they are protecting us at the borders.”

Darshna Koli, a 41-year-old professor who lost her job, started a home-cooked meal service. She has saved a share of her profit to contribute to this initiative. Koli said, “I cannot even go in cold weather due to several health issues and I protected my children from the same. I thought about how those soldiers who are also children to their parents stand in cold weather for us. We are going out now and having fun with family and friends but tension at the border is still there. We all should contribute to them.”

