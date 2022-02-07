Despite NEP push, fewer takers for BTech in regional languages

Mumbai: One of the highlights of the National Education Policy (NEP) was the push for mother-tongue/vernacular languages in education but the same has failed to drive the demand for BTech courses in regional languages. 2021-22 was the first year that a handful of engineering institutes across the country opted for an extra division in regional languages for undergraduate (BTech) courses but it attracted a minuscule number of applicants.

As per information shared by the AICTE, only 19 engineering colleges across eight states launched classes in regional languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada. Collectively, they admitted just 255 students, with Hindi attracting the highest number of students at 116. This was followed by 60 students who chose Marathi, 50 opted for Tamil, while 16 and 13 students chose Bengali and Telugu, respectively. Kannada found no takers this year.

“Engineering as a concept, especially in sectors like computer science, information technology or even mechanical engineering is very difficult to explain in regional languages. Many terms have no direct translation from English to the regional language and this can be a big roadblock in the implementation of the course,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal, Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra.

According to experts, one of the biggest problems in the implementation of engineering courses in regional languages is the lack of appropriate study material. “Those who have put together the basic study material have themselves studied in English. How will they be capable enough to create study material in regional languages?” asked the dean of an engineering institute in Mumbai.

“Before implementing the course in non-English languages, we had brought onboard several subject experts from across the country to put together study material in English, which was then translated in different languages. While this year we have books in eight languages, in the next academic year (2022-23), we plan to introduce books in 12 languages other than English,” said Anil Sahasrabuddhe, chairperson, AICTE.

He said that lack of awareness about the option of pursuing engineering in regional languages and the availability of study material are among the main reasons for the low demand.

“We have now decided to send a copy of the study material for free to every college affiliated with us. Depending on the state and dominant language, we shall provide colleges in that particular state with free copies of textbooks,” added Sahasrabuddhe.

He further said that this practice will not only help those opting for regional language classes, but also for those who are pursuing engineering in English but need clarity on certain concepts in vernacular language.

Meanwhile, some principals have dubbed the move as political, claiming that there is no on-ground demand for the course in regional languages.

“India is considered a hotspot for acquiring talent in different engineering sectors around the world. This year’s placement reaffirmed the importance of a bachelor’s degree in engineering. How will these students appear for group discussions and personal interviews if they don’t learn and speak in English? The government has used professional education as a tool to attract more votes from rural India, there’s not enough thought gone into this decision before implementation,” said another principal requesting anonymity.

Raunak Pandya (18), a first-year BTech student of Mumbai-based private engineering college, feels that higher education in regional languages is not an option the youth will pick today.

“Many take extra classes to improve their English while preparing for entrance tests to professional courses, so very few would opt for higher education in a regional language unless the subject demands it. If medical or architecture courses are not giving such an option, then why choose engineering in a regional language?” said Pandya.

Hiring experts also feel that the demand for BTech degrees is not high and that might discourage students from opting for the same. “English is the most critical operating system to establish oneself and progress in one career. It also helps the country’s talent become globally competitive,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president at TeamLease Services, a human-resource consulting agency.

AICTE, however, said that it is receiving new requests for BTech in regional languages. “We have received interest for BTech in regional languages from Odisha, Punjab and Assam. We are expecting numbers to grow in other states as well for the next academic year,” added Sahasrabuddhe.

