Despite state nod, BMC to not start vaccination for all aged above 18 on Tuesday

While the state government has allowed vaccination for all citizens aged above 18 from Tuesday, citizens in Mumbai will have to wait as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will not restart the vaccination for the 18+ age group yet in civic-run centres. BMC officials said they are planning to restart vaccination for all aged above 18 from Wednesday or Thursday.

On Monday, 108,148 vaccine doses were administered at 380 vaccination centres across the city, making it the highest doses administered in a day, according to BMC data. So far, 4,570,915 citizens have been vaccinated in the city.

On Tuesday, vaccination will be conducted for only those above the age of 30 at civic- and state-run vaccination centres. However, private hospitals are permitted to vaccinate anyone above the age of 18 years.

BMC had on Friday announced that it would start vaccination of the 30 to 44 age group from Saturday, following which it designated 10 centres for the same. However, now the number of centres will be increased further to ensure there is no crowding at the centres.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We want to ensure there is no crowding at vaccination centres, and hence we are not restarting from Tuesday itself. We will chalk out proper plan to ensure there is no crowding and restart vaccination for all above 18 from Wednesday or Thursday.”

Kakani added, “Vaccination for all above 18 will be done on basis of 50:50 ratio, wherein 50% will be done via online booking and 50% will be done on walk-in basis.”

BMC had suspended vaccination for the 18-44 age group on May 12 owing to shortage of vaccine. However, the Central government has announced that it would supply 75% of the vaccine requirement. The supply of vaccine has been better in June as compared to May, said BMC officials. As of today, the BMC has stock of around 200,000 vaccines, which will last for around 5-6 days, said civic officials.

Further, the civic body has also decided to vaccinate on priority “potential superspreaders” or those who are in touch with multiple people daily, in order to control the spread of Covid-19 amid the threat of a third wave.

This category includes autorickshaw and taxi drivers, hawkers, delivery executives, restaurant staff, daily wage workers among others.