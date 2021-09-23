Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Destabilising non-BJP ruled states a blot on national unity: Shiv Sena

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:00 PM IST
In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena hit out at governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari while blaming him for “crushing democratic values, laws and political culture”. (File photo)

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday called alleged attempts to destabilise governments in non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states a “blot on the national unity”. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena hit out at governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari while blaming him for “crushing democratic values, laws and political culture”.

Sena’s fresh criticism of Koshyari comes amid a tussle between the state government and the governor over his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to consider holding a two-day special assembly session in the backdrop of an incident of rape in Mumbai this month. Koshyari on Wednesday also angered the government by returning an ordinance on the Other Backward Class quota. He asked the government to inform the Supreme Court about the ordinance.

The Sena asked how appropriate it is for Koshyari “to destabilise the government he administered oath to”. It said the country’s federal structure has taken a beating over the past two years. It attacked the Centre over the “trampling” of the structure. “The Prime Minister belongs to the country even though the state government does not belong to his party. To destabilise (non-BJP-ruled states)...is... a blot to the national unity.”

BJP has said it will not react to issues raised in the Sena mouthpiece as a policy.

