mumbai news

Devendra Fadnavis replies to trolls who mocked him for ‘I will return’ remark

Devendra Fadnavis was at the crosshairs of trolls who mocked him over ‘I will return’ remark in 2019. 
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with BJP MLAs during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.(PTI)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 03:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the famous ‘Mi Punha Yein’ (I will return') remark before the 2019 assembly elections. However, the Shiv Sena broke ties with the BJP and formed a government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Fadnavis tried to stitch together a government with the help of NCP's Ajit Pawar but had to resign three days after a dramatic swearing-in in the wee hours.Fadnavis was at the crosshairs of trolls who mocked him over the remark. The BJP leader finally responded to the trolls after two-and-a half years. During his vote of thanks after the Eknath Shinde government won the floor test by 164-99 margin, the deputy chief minister said,"I have been trolled severely for my remark that 'I will return'. I am going to take revenge against the trolls by forgiving them.”

Earlier, Fadnavis slammed the opposition who chanted ‘ED…ED’ during the trust vote. Amid jibes by the Shiv Sena MLAs, he said the new government was indeed an 'ED government'. “Yes, it is an ED government - the Eknath-Devendra government.”

Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30, day after the resignation of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray which marked the end of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.Fadnavis had declared he would not be a part of the Shinde government but support the new regime from outside. In a dramatic turn of events, he took oath as the deputy CM after the BJP top brass asked him to join the new government.

Topics
devendra fadnavis
