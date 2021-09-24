Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dewan Housing Finance Ltd moves HC, seeks discharge in corruption case by CBI
mumbai news

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd moves HC, seeks discharge in corruption case by CBI

It argued it has undergone a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and a new entity has been appointed as a resolution applicant.
By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:03 AM IST
DHFL said it should be discharged of all criminal proceedings registered against it prior to the CIRP after the resolution plan was approved. (Mint | Aniruddha Chowdhury))

The Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) has moved the Bombay high court challenging a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s refusal to discharge it from the corruption case involving its promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

It argued it has undergone a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and a new entity has been appointed as a resolution applicant, as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). DHFL said it should be discharged of all criminal proceedings registered against it prior to the CIRP after the resolution plan was approved. But the special court rejected the plea and forced DHFL to move the high court.

Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, representing the DHFL, told a single-judge bench of justice S K Shinde that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had conducted the CIRP and approved Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) as the resolution applicant. Kadam added thereafter DHFL filed an application in the special court seeking discharge or dropping of proceedings against it as per section 32A of the IBC.

RELATED STORIES

Kadam said yet the special court rejected the application for discharge saying DHFL would be prosecuted through its promoters the Wadhwan brothers as they were conducting its affairs when the alleged offence was committed.

Advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, who appeared for the CBI, opposed the plea saying the NCLT order was under challenge.

PCHFL also filed an intervention application through senior advocate Aabad Ponda and concurred with the arguments of Kadam about section 32A of IBC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

32 booked for rape of 15-year-old girl over nine months in Dombivli

Maharashtra: Centre refuses to share empirical data on OBC, BCC collected in 2011

1 killed in Khar fire, two rescued by Mumbai Fire Brigade

IIT-Bombay tops QS Graduate Employability Rankings in India, rank improved
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP