Dhangar activists call off hunger strike after 21 days

MUMBAI: Activists from the Dhangar community called off their indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, after 21 days, following the state government’s decision seeking 50 days to complete all procedures to fulfil the community’s demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category that gets 7% reservation in government jobs and education.

A two-hour meeting was held between the protesters and senior BJP minister Girish Mahajan at the protest site at Chaundi, Ahmednagar, on Tuesday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde also spoke to them on the phone, requesting them to withdraw the strike. This was Mahajan’s second visit to the protest site in more than a week.

The state government has agreed to form a commission headed by a retired high court judge, if required. It has also agreed to withdraw all the cases filed against the protestors demanding the reservation since 2014. This assurance was given to them in a letter signed by Anshu Sinha, secretary, OBC welfare department, after which they called off the hunger strike.

This turn of events has brought much relief to the government as the health of the striking activists -- Suresh Bandgar and Annasaheb Rupnavar — was fast deteriorating. Last week, Rupnavar was admitted at the local hospital, and after recuperating he resumed the protest.

In the course of the meeting, the state government had sought two months’ time but the community leaders insisted on 50 days. “The state has supported the demand, although there is a technical issue. If required, a commission led by a retired HC judge will be formed,” said Mahajan. “There is nothing wrong in the community’s demand. We will send out a team to other states to understand how reservation was given to Dhangars.”

The community has been demanding inclusion in the ST category that will pave the way to increase their reservation quota by double. It is currently getting 3.5% reservation as Nomadic Tribe (C) category.

Bandgar, who started the indefinite strike from September 6, said, “This is the first step. We will give this some time, but will not stop the fight.” Rupnavar said the community was satisfied with the written assurance from the government, but “we will consider our victory only when we get reservation from the state government.”

