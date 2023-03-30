Dharavi Bhet residents protest against two proposed bridges

Mumbai: Thousands of residents of Gorai, Manori, Culvem, Uttan and Dongri in Dharavi Bhet on Wednesday gathered at Holy Magi Church in Gorai village and took part in a silent protest march waving black flags opposing two proposed major bridges, which will connect Gorai to Borivali and Versova to Madh.

While the Gorai-Borivali bridge will be executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Versova-Madh bridge will be taken up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to increase vehicular connectivity in the western suburbs with that of the Coastal Road and Bandra Versova Sea Link.

The protest march was organised by the Dharavi Bhet Bachao Samiti, over concerns that these projects will damage the local ecology and traditional livelihoods of farmers, fishers and toddy tappers.

According to the police, about 2,500 t0 3,000 locals participated in the march.

When a special economic zone (SEZ) centering on tourism was proposed in the area over a decade ago, the residents of the East Indian dominated area had protested and the project was put on a back burner.

In 2016, too, the news of a bridge proposed over the Gorai Creek had sparked similar protests as the locals fear that these projects will urbanise the area and destroy their centuries-old culture and way of life. Many pointed out that both the bridges together will destroy 25 acres of mangroves along the Gorai and Versova creeks, which provide sustenance to local fishers.

“Such infrastructure is not required in this coastal belt, which was originally a no-development zone as per the city’s 1991 Development Plan. But there are vested interests at play here. People have bought large land parcels, which are lying undeveloped due to the area’s poor connectivity. The idea here is not to improve the quality of life for the bhoomiputras, but to open up the area and make it exactly like the rest of Mumbai. If the government wants to build public infrastructure for Gorai, they should focus on key amenities like hospitals, maternity clinics and water supply. To date, people here are reliant on water tankers. The nearest hospitals are in Bhayandar and Borivali,” Godfrey Pimenta, a Gorai resident and head of the Watchdog Foundation, said.

Hillary Murzelo, another Gorai resident, pointed out, “Schools, colleges, technical educational facilities are needed in the area. There are no public transport facilities, no toilets, no crematorium, no fire brigade. Instead of developing bridges that will bring vehicles, traffic jams and air pollution to Dharavi Bhet, the government should be developing sports grounds, nature parks and such things. There is still a lot of natural beauty left in this coastal belt, which has been destroyed in the rest of the city. As residents, we want our mangroves, palm trees, beaches and creeks to remain the way they are.”