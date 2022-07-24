Dharavi: Locals stage protest demanding justice for murdered hockey player
The youth was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi.
Published on Jul 24, 2022 03:56 PM IST
A large crowd gathered outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday to protest the killing of a 26-year-old kabbadi player and demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case.
The youth, identified as Vishalraj Nadar (25), was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi, a PTI report said.
The first arrest was made within a few hours of the murder. Police said Mallesh Chitankadi (32), the accused was held from near his home after they scanned CCTV footage of the vicinity. Two others have been apprehended since then.
The youth's family members and locals began an agitation outside Dharavi police station on Sunday demanding justice for victim.
(With agency inputs)