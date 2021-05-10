Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dharavi reports single-digit Covid-19 cases after 2 months
mumbai news

Dharavi reports single-digit Covid-19 cases after 2 months

Currently, Dharavi has 727 active Covid-19 cases, while 5,561 patients have recovered from the infection so far.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:48 PM IST
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of the people at Dharavi in Mumbai, India.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi reported nine new Covid-19 infections on Monday, its single- digit case count after two months, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with the addition of nine fresh cases, the tally of Covid-19 infections in the slum-dominated area rose to 6,632.

On March 11, the densely populated slum colony, once a Covid-19 hotspot, had reported seven COVID-19 cases, according to the official.

The financial capital has been reporting a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases.

At present, Dharavi has 727 active Covid-19 cases, while 5,561 patients have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

On Sunday, Dharavi had reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, while on April 8, it had witnessed the highest-ever 99 infections.

The first coronavirus case in the sprawling slum locality was reported on April 1, 2020.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi reported nine new Covid-19 infections on Monday, its single- digit case count after two months, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with the addition of nine fresh cases, the tally of Covid-19 infections in the slum-dominated area rose to 6,632.

On March 11, the densely populated slum colony, once a Covid-19 hotspot, had reported seven COVID-19 cases, according to the official.

The financial capital has been reporting a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases.

At present, Dharavi has 727 active Covid-19 cases, while 5,561 patients have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

On Sunday, Dharavi had reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, while on April 8, it had witnessed the highest-ever 99 infections.

The first coronavirus case in the sprawling slum locality was reported on April 1, 2020.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus pandemic covid-19 in dharavi
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP