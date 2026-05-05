MUMBAI: Hundreds of Dharavi residents participated in a protest march on Monday against the ongoing Dharavi redevelopment project (DRP). The primary issue was that residents who own a second home outside Dharavi will be ineligible for a home under the ₹96,000-crore redevelopment plan.

On Monday, around 250-odd protesters waved banners of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan, shouting “Adani hatao, Dharavi bachao.” (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

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Residents are citing a 2024 government resolution (GR), which they claim is detrimental to them. Accordingly, a resident deemed eligible under the survey can be declared ineligible if they owns an asset outside the slum.

“The DRP has issued a few points that are detrimental to Dharavikars. One relates to the area of huts, and the other to ownership of a second home outside Dharavi,” said Nisar Master, who has lived in Dharavi for 40 years. “I own another home outside Dharavi as my family has grown over the years”.

On Monday, around 250-odd protesters waved banners of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan, shouting “Adani hatao, Dharavi bachao.” The march was led by Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad. Residents assembled in large numbers near Kumbharwada, under heavy police deployment. The march proceeded from Kumbharwada to Matunga.

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{{^usCountry}} “What is wrong if people own homes outside of Dharavi? Can’t they aspire to grow? Families are growing and here they are asking for an alternative home in lieu of their rightful place of residence inside Dharavi,” said Joseph Koli, a corporator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What is wrong if people own homes outside of Dharavi? Can’t they aspire to grow? Families are growing and here they are asking for an alternative home in lieu of their rightful place of residence inside Dharavi,” said Joseph Koli, a corporator. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The GR also states that a loft measuring less than 50 sq ft, or a minimum ceiling height of less than 6 feet from the ground, or a hut with an area of less than 50 sq ft will not be considered. However, two or more huts with partitions, if their total area exceeds 90 sq ft, will qualify as one hut, it states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GR also states that a loft measuring less than 50 sq ft, or a minimum ceiling height of less than 6 feet from the ground, or a hut with an area of less than 50 sq ft will not be considered. However, two or more huts with partitions, if their total area exceeds 90 sq ft, will qualify as one hut, it states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Slum Rehabilitation Authority CEO, Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, on Monday met representatives of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan (DBA). Kalyankar said several issues raised on Monday were already part of ongoing efforts. He did not respond to questions on the GR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Slum Rehabilitation Authority CEO, Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, on Monday met representatives of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan (DBA). Kalyankar said several issues raised on Monday were already part of ongoing efforts. He did not respond to questions on the GR. {{/usCountry}}

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“DRP is working towards sharing detailed project information, sector by sector, with residents and public representatives to improve understanding at the local level,” he said.

Pending and ‘undecided’ eligibility cases also came up for discussion. Kalyankar said, “Special drives are being planned to address such cases, including setting up camps to guide applicants on documentation and help speed up the process.”

He said ‘undecided’ cases do not mean that residents are ineligible. ‘Each case is being examined on its merits to ensure no bona fide resident is left out.”

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