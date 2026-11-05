MUMBAI: The controversy over the removal of actor Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker video from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) social media platforms returned to the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, with the Congress demanding to know who ordered its deletion and the BJP accusing the opposition of giving the issue a communal spin.

Dia Mirza video row returns to BMC panel, Congress seeks answers on deletion

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Raising a point of order, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi questioned the civic administration’s handling of the controversy, arguing that ensuring a clean environment was among the BMC’s statutory responsibilities under Section 61 (a-n) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. He also criticised the civic body’s efforts to tackle pollution, pointing out that Mumbai had slipped to the third position in the environmental index.

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Azmi said that ahead of Diwali, following court directions, the BMC had approached several celebrities and requested them to record 40-second videos urging citizens to celebrate an environmentally friendly festival. The celebrities had agreed and submitted their appeals, he said.

“Unfortunately, the court observed that the issue was viewed through a religious lens, reflecting a narrow mindset. My question is, on whose instructions was Dia Mirza’s video deleted? BJP MLA Ameet Satam has denied asking for its removal. He is not part of the civic administration. The High Court passed an order yesterday, but even after 26 hours, the BMC has not restored the video,” Azmi said.

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{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that deputy municipal commissioner (Environment) Avinash Kate had personally written to celebrities inviting them to participate in the campaign, and questioned why one of the videos was subsequently taken down. “If the administration itself invited them to make these videos, on what grounds and on whose instructions was one of them subsequently removed?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that deputy municipal commissioner (Environment) Avinash Kate had personally written to celebrities inviting them to participate in the campaign, and questioned why one of the videos was subsequently taken down. “If the administration itself invited them to make these videos, on what grounds and on whose instructions was one of them subsequently removed?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP group leader Ganesh Khankar, however, accused the Congress of attempting to give the controversy a Hindu-Muslim angle. He also questioned Mirza’s opposition to several infrastructure projects, including the Aarey Metro car shed and the Coastal Road.

“She has repeatedly opposed these projects. Does the common citizen not have the right to benefit from public transport? Other actors have not been embroiled in such controversies. The administration should find out who instructed it to remove the video,” Khankar said.

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Azmi hit back, questioning the BJP’s control over the civic administration. “If you do not even know what the administration is doing, what kind of government are you running? You have no control over it,” he said.

Responding to the exchange, the BMC said it would examine the Bombay High Court’s order and take appropriate action in accordance with its directions.