Teams across Gurugram to monitor sale, use of illegal crackers’ sale on Diwali
DC Uttam Singh says only NEERI-certified crackers can be sold and used, complete ban will resume from November 9
The district administration in Gurugram will deploy monitoring teams to check the sale and bursting of illegal firecrackers during the temporary relaxation granted by the Supreme Court for Diwali, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said on Wednesday, warning that the complete ban on firecrackers will return November 9.
The court has permitted the bursting of only certified green firecrackers on November 7 and 8, between 6am and 7am and from 8pm to 10pm.
Singh said licences of eligible traders had been temporarily restored from November 4 to 6 to facilitate the sale of green crackers approved by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).
Only approved green crackers can be sold by licensed traders at designated locations identified by the district administration in consultation with the police. Online sales will remain prohibited.
The administration has also barred the bursting of firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones.
Singh said firecrackers containing barium and those not approved by NEERI would remain prohibited across the National Capital Region (NCR). Such products, if found in the possession of traders or individuals, would be seized. The manufacture and sale of joined firecracker strings, commonly known as laris, will also remain banned.
To enforce the restrictions, the administration and police will deploy patrolling teams at designated sale locations to check whether traders are selling only approved products. The teams will verify QR codes on packaging against manufacturer and product details registered with NEERI.
Samples will also be collected for testing by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Firecrackers manufactured by unregistered or unlicensed manufacturers will be seized. Those found violating the restrictions could face prosecution and cancellation of their licences or registrations.
The administration has constituted monitoring teams at district and block levels to ensure that firecrackers are burst only during the permitted hours on November 7 and 8.
The regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in Gurugram has been directed to monitor air quality regularly and upload the data on relevant websites in accordance with Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board directions.
Officials of the departments concerned will also conduct inspections and submit daily compliance reports to the deputy commissioner’s office. The administration has urged residents and traders to follow the restrictions to minimise air and noise pollution during the festivities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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