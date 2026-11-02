'Don't need Dia Mirza to teach us how to celebrate': Mumbai mayor on BMC's pollution-free Diwali video takedown

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday defended the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s decision to take down a video featuring actor Dia Mirza on celebrating pollution-free Diwali. Dia Mirza spoke to HT and said that the video was recorded as part of the Bombay High Court's recent appeal to celebrities (PTI/File) Hitting out at the actor, Tawde said Hindus are well aware of how to celebrate Diwali and don't need Mirza to “teach them”. “Regarding how Hindus should celebrate Diwali—we certainly do not need Dia Mirza to teach us. We know how to celebrate our own Diwali. You should focus on your selective agenda,” Tawde said. She also accused the actor of opposing the government's efforts to address the environmental crisis. “She has even opposed statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Consistently, her opposition appears to be directed against Hindutva,” Tawde said.

Deep Dive Why did the BMC remove Dia Mirza’s pollution-free Diwali video? What did Dia Mirza say about her cracker-free Diwali video? What Bombay High Court directions were behind the BMC’s anti-firecracker campaign?

Her remarks came hours after the BMC took down from its social media handles a video featuring Mirza urging people to avoid noise and air pollution. The move followed objections from BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam. "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," the BJP leader wrote on X.

According to news agency PTI, Mirza's video was removed within hours of Satam's comment, even as campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and others were retained. Also Read: Supreme Court allows bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi on November 7-8 for limited period The BMC's post accompanying Mirza's video stated that in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives, bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths was strictly prohibited. The civic body did not has not given a reason for taking down the video. The copy will be updated with its response. Mayor accuses actor of siding with ‘divisive forces’ Backing the BMC's decision to remove Mirza's clip, Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde said she has always “sided with divisive forces”, news agency PTI quoted her as saying. "She had trolled PM Modi on the NEET exam issue She has always been anti-Hindu. We have blacklisted her," she said, according to PTI. She also alleged that the actor has spoken against the Narmada project and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “The full picture is clear: you are against Hindutva. That is why we have strongly opposed her video; we do not need her to instruct us, as Hindus, on how to celebrate Diwali,” she said.