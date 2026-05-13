Diabetic teacher takes ill while performing BLO duty

Mumbai: A 56-year-old teacher of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school who suffers from diabetes developed severe pain and swelling in his legs while conducting field work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Deonar assembly constituency. The teacher, Bhimrao Aadhav, assigned booth level officer (BLO) duty, was admitted to the intensive care unit on May 8 and was shifted to the general ward on Tuesday after his condition improved.

Bhimrao Aadhav, assigned booth level officer (BLO) duty, was admitted to the intensive care unit on May 8 and was shifted to the general ward on Tuesday after his condition improved

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the teacher said he had requested exemption from BLO duty due to his health condition and age. “But there was no response from the authorities. So I started the duty,” he said.

On May 7, while verifying the voters’ list in the Deonar ward, Aadhav who teaches at Deonar Colony Municipal School Hindi No. 2, began experiencing severe pain in both legs.

“We immediately consulted a local doctor, who gave me some medicine. Later, I visited a doctor near my residence in Kalyan. After sonography, doctors found blockages in my legs and advised immediate hospitalisation,” he said.

As per medical reports, blood clots had formed in both of Adhav’s legs, making it difficult for him to walk, and his condition was serious when he was admitted. His wife Rajshree Aadhav said doctors had advised him complete rest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident has once again raised concerns among teachers over the growing pressure of non-academic duties. The BMC’s general administration department has appointed around 3,300 teachers for BLO work, and many teachers were reportedly assigned election-related duties during examination periods, affecting school and academic work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has once again raised concerns among teachers over the growing pressure of non-academic duties. The BMC’s general administration department has appointed around 3,300 teachers for BLO work, and many teachers were reportedly assigned election-related duties during examination periods, affecting school and academic work. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Teachers’ groups claim that many teachers assigned BLO duty, especially those suffering from diabetes and other ailments, are facing dizziness, fatigue and health complications due to long hours of walking in the heat. Earlier, teachers above 55 years were usually exempted from duties such as BLO work and census-related assignments, but now, senior officials issue memos to teachers for skipping poll-related work, even when they are seriously ill, teachers’ groups said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teachers’ groups claim that many teachers assigned BLO duty, especially those suffering from diabetes and other ailments, are facing dizziness, fatigue and health complications due to long hours of walking in the heat. Earlier, teachers above 55 years were usually exempted from duties such as BLO work and census-related assignments, but now, senior officials issue memos to teachers for skipping poll-related work, even when they are seriously ill, teachers’ groups said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When HT raised the issue with a senior electoral official, he said that health would be given priority in such cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When HT raised the issue with a senior electoral official, he said that health would be given priority in such cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If any teacher assigned BLO duty needs hospitalisation, then BLO work will not be forced on that person. Following the doctor’s advice and taking care of health will be the first priority,” the official said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON