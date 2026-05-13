...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Diabetic teacher takes ill while performing BLO duty

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the teacher said he had requested exemption from BLO duty due to his health condition and age. “But there was no response from the authorities. So I started the duty,” he said

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
Advertisement

Mumbai: A 56-year-old teacher of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school who suffers from diabetes developed severe pain and swelling in his legs while conducting field work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Deonar assembly constituency. The teacher, Bhimrao Aadhav, assigned booth level officer (BLO) duty, was admitted to the intensive care unit on May 8 and was shifted to the general ward on Tuesday after his condition improved.

Bhimrao Aadhav, assigned booth level officer (BLO) duty, was admitted to the intensive care unit on May 8 and was shifted to the general ward on Tuesday after his condition improved

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the teacher said he had requested exemption from BLO duty due to his health condition and age. “But there was no response from the authorities. So I started the duty,” he said.

On May 7, while verifying the voters’ list in the Deonar ward, Aadhav who teaches at Deonar Colony Municipal School Hindi No. 2, began experiencing severe pain in both legs.

“We immediately consulted a local doctor, who gave me some medicine. Later, I visited a doctor near my residence in Kalyan. After sonography, doctors found blockages in my legs and advised immediate hospitalisation,” he said.

As per medical reports, blood clots had formed in both of Adhav’s legs, making it difficult for him to walk, and his condition was serious when he was admitted. His wife Rajshree Aadhav said doctors had advised him complete rest.

“If any teacher assigned BLO duty needs hospitalisation, then BLO work will not be forced on that person. Following the doctor’s advice and taking care of health will be the first priority,” the official said.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Diabetic teacher takes ill while performing BLO duty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.