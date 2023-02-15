Diamond trader’s son arrested for killing live-in partner

Mumbai The Tulinj police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old son of a diamond trader from Malad for allegedly killing his live-in partner and hiding her body in a single bed cavity. Police officials said the murder committed two days ago came to light on Monday evening.

According to Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station, the couple had been staying in a rented room in Sita Sadan building on Tulinj Road in Nalasopara East since the past two months.

The officer said that the couple has been identified as Hardik Shah (27) - whose father has disowned him after he purportedly spent around ₹40 lakh from his father’s bank account - and Megha Torvi (35), a nurse by profession. The police said that the couple were in a relationship since the past six months.

The incident took place on Sunday when the couple had a fight after which Shah smothered Megha to death. Shah then dumped her body in the cavity of the bed and fled after selling other furniture in the local market for some cash.

The police said that on Monday, the residents of the building reported a foul smell from the room and informed the local police about it. The police broke open the door and found the woman’s body hidden in the bed cavity.

“We have registered a case of murder and have begun scanning through the CCTVs of the area and Shah’s mobile phone location. We have found out that he had boarded a train to Rajasthan from Mumbai Central railway station on Monday morning,” said Nagarkar.

The police officers further said that with the help of the Railway Police Force, they intercepted Shah from Nagda railway station in Rajasthan and arrested him. “Our officers are in the process of getting custody of Shah and bringing him to Mumbai,” said Nagarkar.

Nagarkar said that Megha, who is a native of Kerala, had been working for a nursing agency and took up private assignments. Six months ago, she met Shah. “In the last three months, Shah had spent ₹40 lakh from his father’s bank account after which he was disowned by his father,” said Nagarkar.

Shah was broke and the couple had decided to stay in Nalasopara on rent. However, since Shah was unemployed, the couple used to have fights over financial issues. “Shah had apparently sent a message to Megha’s sister on Monday, informing her about Megha’s death,” said Nagarkar.