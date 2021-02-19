Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Diesel costs 87 for a litre, petrol at 96.32 in Mumbai
Fuel prices saw another hike with diesel price crossing ₹87 on Thursday. One litre of diesel was priced at ₹87.32 in Mumbai whereas one litre of petrol cost ₹96.32. Both the fuel prices are all-time high.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
For representational purpose only. (FILE)

Petrol price crossed 96 in the city on Wednesday and diesel was priced at 86.98 for one litre.

Transporters said that due to the constant increase in diesel prices, small transport businesses are being impacted and many are shut. “Many small transport businesses across the country are impacted due to the continuous increase in diesel prices. Small transport operators deal on a daily basis, and thus the constant fuel increase in a major concern,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at 95.75 in the city whereas diesel cost 86.72. On Monday, one litre of petrol was available for 95.46 and diesel 86.34.

