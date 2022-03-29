Diesel to cross ₹100 in city; petrol price to reach all-time high
Mumbai With the continuous hike in fuel prices over the last few days, the cost of diesel is set to cross ₹100 a litre in Mumbai.
In Amravati, the price of diesel already crossed the 100-mark and was ₹100.81 on Tuesday. Petrol, too, is expected to breach its all-time high in Mumbai in a couple of days.
On Tuesday, petrol was hiked by 85 paise and cost ₹115.04 a litre, while a litre of diesel was hiked by 75 paise and was available for ₹99.25 in Mumbai. On Tuesday, petrol was sold at the highest price in Parbhani in central Maharashtra at ₹118.03.
The city had recorded the all-time high prices in November 2021 when petrol touched ₹115.85 and diesel ₹106.62.
Transporters have said that the constant increase in fuel prices will lead to rise in prices of essential commodities. “Fuel prices have increased seven times in the last eight days. This is impacting the transport sector very badly. As a result, the prices of the essential commodities will increase in the coming days. We appeal to the government to keep the prices under control,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
Fuel prices surged in Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane as well wherein a litre of petrol was available at ₹115.18, while diesel was priced at ₹99.38.
Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities on Tuesday, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹99.84. A litre of petrol crossed ₹100 in the national capital and was priced at ₹100.21, while diesel was available at ₹91.47.
