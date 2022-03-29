Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Diesel to cross 100 in city; petrol price to reach all-time high
mumbai news

Diesel to cross 100 in city; petrol price to reach all-time high

With the continuous hike in fuel prices over the last few days, the cost of diesel is set to cross 100 a litre in Mumbai
In Amravati, the price of diesel already crossed the 100-mark and was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100.81 on Tuesday. Petrol, too, is expected to breach its all-time high in Mumbai in a couple of days (Bhushan Koyande)
In Amravati, the price of diesel already crossed the 100-mark and was 100.81 on Tuesday. Petrol, too, is expected to breach its all-time high in Mumbai in a couple of days (Bhushan Koyande)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 07:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAroosa Ahmed

Mumbai With the continuous hike in fuel prices over the last few days, the cost of diesel is set to cross 100 a litre in Mumbai.

In Amravati, the price of diesel already crossed the 100-mark and was 100.81 on Tuesday. Petrol, too, is expected to breach its all-time high in Mumbai in a couple of days.

On Tuesday, petrol was hiked by 85 paise and cost 115.04 a litre, while a litre of diesel was hiked by 75 paise and was available for 99.25 in Mumbai. On Tuesday, petrol was sold at the highest price in Parbhani in central Maharashtra at 118.03.

The city had recorded the all-time high prices in November 2021 when petrol touched 115.85 and diesel 106.62.

Transporters have said that the constant increase in fuel prices will lead to rise in prices of essential commodities. “Fuel prices have increased seven times in the last eight days. This is impacting the transport sector very badly. As a result, the prices of the essential commodities will increase in the coming days. We appeal to the government to keep the prices under control,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Fuel prices surged in Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane as well wherein a litre of petrol was available at 115.18, while diesel was priced at 99.38.

Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities on Tuesday, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at 99.84. A litre of petrol crossed 100 in the national capital and was priced at 100.21, while diesel was available at 91.47.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out