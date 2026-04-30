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Digital population count: Self-enumeration for Census to begin in Maharashtra from May 1

Digital population count: Self-enumeration for Census to begin in Maharashtra from May 1

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The self-enumeration phase of the Census will commence in Maharashtra from May 1, marking the start of India's first fully digital population count, officials said here on Thursday.

Digital population count: Self-enumeration for Census to begin in Maharashtra from May 1

Nirupama Dange, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director of Census Operations for Maharashtra, said the exercise is part of a broader shift towards a digital governance system, with mobile applications and an online portal being deployed to ensure real-time data collection and improved accuracy.

Citizens opting for self-enumeration have been advised to use only the official website https:e.census.gov.in and avoid responding to any SMS that does not contain the keyword "RGICEN", officials said at a media interaction held on the eve of the exercise.

The self-enumeration process will be conducted from May 1 to May 15, followed by the house listing and housing census from May 16 to June 14, during which enumerators will carry out door-to-door visits, preferably in the morning or evening, covering around eight to ten households daily.

Enumeration will be carried out across slum and non-slum areas using pre-defined maps, while migratory populations will be counted in their place of work under the de facto method, they added.

Officials clarified that Census entries are made at the household level and do not serve as legal documents.

The follow-up phase involving ward-wise population counting will be conducted next year, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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