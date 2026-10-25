MUMBAI: A CBI officer dismissed after being arrested in a ₹50 lakh bribery case in 2017 is back in service, even as he continues to face trial in the graft case. Former deputy superintendent of police Neeraj Agarwal informed a special CBI court on Friday that the agency reinstated him on September 29 and posted him to its Anti-Corruption Branch in Madurai, following relief from the Delhi High Court.

Dismissed CBI officer reinstated while graft trial continues

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Agarwal had sought permission to place his reinstatement order and joining report on record in the case. Special Judge Subhash K Karhale allowed the plea, noting that the documents were relevant to the matter.

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The case dates back to April 2017, when retired Bank of Baroda head cashier Pradip Shah complained that Agarwal, then with the CBI’s Bank Securities and Fraud Cell in Mumbai, demanded money to settle a case against Shah.

According to the complaint, the alleged ₹50 lakh demand was negotiated down to ₹35 lakh. A person, identified as Tiwari, allegedly posed as an income-tax officer and was involved in the purported demand. The CBI’s verification reportedly found he was neither a tax official nor attached to the agency. The agency booked Agarwal for bribery and criminal conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} Agarwal was arrested in April 2017 and dismissed from service in June, 2018, without a regular departmental inquiry. He challenged the dismissal before the Central Administrative Tribunal, but the tribunal rejected his plea in December 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agarwal was arrested in April 2017 and dismissed from service in June, 2018, without a regular departmental inquiry. He challenged the dismissal before the Central Administrative Tribunal, but the tribunal rejected his plea in December 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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In December 2025, the Delhi High Court set aside the dismissal order as well as the tribunal’s decision and directed the authorities to reinstate Agarwal. The court, however, permitted the authorities to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him as per the law.

The Centre subsequently challenged the high court’s ruling before the Supreme Court, which dismissed its plea.