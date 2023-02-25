Dismissed cop facing murder charges reinstated

Mumbai: A constable with the Mumbai Police, who was dismissed due to charges of murder, attempted murder and rioting, was reinstated into the service.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by a 40-year-old shoe shop owner, Vijay Pyarelal Kuril. “A group of around nine drunk men abused his cousin, Bablu Kuril, over the issue of organising dahi handi in the area. When Vijay had asked them why they were abusing his cousin, the group assaulted him with a rod, bamboo sticks and swords,” states the FIR. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Constable Shyam Mahadeo Kuril – currently posted with the Tardeo Local Arms Division – was allegedly involved in the 2017 Hingoli rioting case where a man was killed and five others were seriously injured. Kuril was suspended in 2017 and was dismissed in July 2022.

He appealed before the government opposing his dismissal order and presented his side, following which the government, around a week ago, diluted his punishment from ‘dismissal’ to ‘no increment for two years’ and reinstated him in the police service, a police officer told HT.

Kuril’s cousin – Tuljesh Fakirchand Kuril – also a constable, who was also allegedly involved in the Hingoli incident, was dismissed too.

On August 17, 2017, there was a major clash between two groups in the Rohidas Chowk area, Hingoli. The incident had taken place over organising dahi handi celebration and Shyam was part of one group that attacked members of the opposite group with swords and iron rods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by a 40-year-old shoe shop owner, Vijay Pyarelal Kuril. “A group of around nine drunk men abused his cousin, Bablu Kuril, over the issue of organising dahi handi in the area. When Vijay had asked them why they were abusing his cousin, the group assaulted him with a rod, bamboo sticks and swords,” states the FIR.

Vijay’s four brothers along with a few others rushed to the spot to help them, but by then nine more people arrived at the spot from the opposite group’s side. These nine people included constables from Mumbai police Shyam Kuril and Tuljesh Kuril.

“Tuljesh allegedly hit the complainant’s brother Jeetu Kuril on his head with an iron rod, while Shyam stabbed him with a gupti (small sword-like weapon),” states the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shyam, Tuljesh brutally attacked the other group, which included Vijay and his brother Jeetu with deadly weapons. Jeetu died at the hospital the same day.

The Hingoli city police arrested all the accused on charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting etc. Shyam and Tuljesh, along with the other accused, were later released from the jail on emergency bail granted during the lockdown.

The accused cops were put under suspension pending departmental inquiry in 2017 and after five years they were dismissed by Dyaneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police (central region).

Vijay was not available for comment on the development.