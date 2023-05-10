Antilia explosives case: Sunil Mane withdraws plea to become approver

Dismissed police officer Sunil Mane on Tuesday withdrew his application before the special NIA court to become an approver in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. The court also granted Mane’s request to conduct his case himself, as he had a law degree. Mumbai, India - April 23, 2021: Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane, arrested in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Mane had on February 17 moved a plea seeking permission to become an approver and reveal everything that he had known about the crime. “After deeply thinking during my incarceration, I have realised my mistakes. Being a police officer, it was my duty to protect the life of citizens of the country. But unfortunately, and unknowingly, I have committed some mistakes,” the plea said.

“To repent these mistakes and to give justice to the victim (Hiran) and his family, I have decided to make a full and truthful disclosure of the whole circumstances and facts of the case,” he had said, urging the court to take his outstanding service record into consideration and give him “a chance to repent his mistakes by tendering pardon” under section 307 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In a related development, the Taloja jail authority told the court on Tuesday that dismissed police officer Sachin Waze fainted around 2.15pm on April 23 and threw up. When prison staff asked him to get himself admitted to the prison hospital, he said that was unhygienic and insisted that the doctors should instead treat him inside the high security barrack. Waze is the prime accused in the case.

On February 25, 2021, a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned outside Antilia – the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani – with 20 gelatin sticks kept in a backpack and a note threatening the members of the Ambani family. The body of the vehicle owner, Hiran, was found in the creek near Mumbra on March 5. The case was first probed by the Mumbai police, and then it was transferred to the anti-terrorism squad and later to the NIA (National Investigation Agency).