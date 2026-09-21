Mumbai: Days after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil unexpectedly called off his indefinite hunger strike, dissenting voices have begun emerging from within the community. Besides Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, several Maratha quota activists and community leaders have questioned Jarange-Patil’s integrity, alleging that the movement, which began as a social agitation, has now taken on a political character.

Dissenting voices emerge in Maratha community after Jarange stir ends. (PTI)

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On the day Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his 20-day indefinite hunger strike, Congress leader and OBC face Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that the agitation was linked to irrigation projects worth ₹1,400 crore. He claimed projects awarded to a close aide of the activist by the department under Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, were stalled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Wadettiwar questioned whether this had prompted Jarange to target the government and march towards Mumbai to build pressure. He also alleged that the strike was withdrawn following a compromise between the government and Jarange.

Shiv Sena secretary and Maratha leader from Marathwada, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, echoed these concerns. “This is why Jarange has started praising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Vikhe Patil (both from BJP) while targeting deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Videos from the meeting between Vikhe Patil and Jarange in the hospital, a day after he called off the strike, have exposed the activist over his links with the projects and a ‘settlement’ with the government,” he said. Lakhe-Patil claimed Jarange’s close aide who secured the irrigation projects was present at the meeting, where Vikhe Patil allegedly said, “Everything will happen as per your wish.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another Maratha quota activist, Ajay Baraskar, criticised Jarange’s decision to call off the strike, alleging that the suspension followed a ‘settlement’ between the activist and the government. He also claimed Jarange bowed before the government as his associates had received notices from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another Maratha quota activist, Ajay Baraskar, criticised Jarange’s decision to call off the strike, alleging that the suspension followed a ‘settlement’ between the activist and the government. He also claimed Jarange bowed before the government as his associates had received notices from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). {{/usCountry}}

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Jarange’s former associate Amol Khune said the Maratha community has got nothing from the agitations over the last three years. “There are at least 15 aides of Jarange who have bagged government contracts and have now received notices from ED. These people have minted huge money since the quota movement started. Jarange should answer why the strike was abruptly withdrawn when the assurances given on the sixth day of the hunger strike were the same as the assurances given on the 20th day. This is nothing but hogwash,” he said.

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Gangadhar Kalkute, a close aide of Jarange Patil, has dared the detractors to prove the allegations or face legal consequences. “I am personally contacting the ED office in Mumbai for an investigation into the allegations levelled against me by Khune and Baraskar. I am ready to face any investigation. I also dare the duo to produce documents of financial misappropriation levelled against me, or face legal consequences,” he said.